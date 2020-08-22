Nepal govt decides to resume scheduled international flights from Sept 1

The Nepali government has decided to resume scheduled international flights from Sept. 1 after nearly six months of flight suspension, a cabinet minister said on Friday.

The Nepali government has suspended the international flights since March 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. The country had earlier planned to resume the scheduled fights starting from Aug. 17, but the suspension was extended till Aug. 31 amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Himalayan country in the recent days.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Finance and Communication Yubaraj Khatiwada said at a press meet on Friday that a cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to resume scheduled international flights from Sept. 1. "Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation will publish the table of flight schedules starting from Sept. 1," he said.

So far, only chartered flights for humanitarian purpose and for the delivering of medical goods have been allowed.

Certain restrictions would be imposed on scheduled flights to allowing flights only from limited countries and regions and for limited Nepali and foreign nationals.