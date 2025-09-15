 Nepal Cabinet Expansion: Meet 3 Ministers Inducted By New Caretaker PM Sushila Karki
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNepal Cabinet Expansion: Meet 3 Ministers Inducted By New Caretaker PM Sushila Karki

Nepal Cabinet Expansion: Meet 3 Ministers Inducted By New Caretaker PM Sushila Karki

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to the three ministers - Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Nepal Cabinet Expansion: 3 Ministers Inducted By New Caretaker PM Sushila Karki | X/@airnewsalerts

Kathmandu: Newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Monday inducted three ministers into her cabinet. Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to the three ministers - Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal.

The swearing-in ceremony was held  at the President's Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharjgunj in Kathmandu.

Meet The New Cabinet Ministers Of Nepal:

Kulman Ghising: He has been given three portfolios - energy, water resources and irrigation; physical infrastructure and transport; and urban development. Ghiisng is a former managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority. He is credited with resolving the Himalayan nation's long-standing power crisis. Ghising was born in Bethan village of Ramechhap District.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption

In September 2016, Ghising was appointed the managing director of NEA by a cabinet decision. On August 11, 2021, he was reappointed for his second term. However, he was removed from his position on March 24, 2025, despite his tenure being scheduled to end on August 9, 2025

Rameshwor Khanal: Khanal has been sworn in as Finance Minister. He will also be handling the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. He is a former finance secretary of the Government of Nepal.

Om Prakash Aryal: Aryal has been sworn in as Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security. He is an advocate known for his public interest litigations. He has also served as a legal advisor to Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

On Friday, September 12, Karki took oath as Nepal's first woman prime minister on Friday, to lead an interim government, ending political unrest in the Himalayan country. She is the first woman PM of Nepal. President Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, at the President's Office.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the anti-government protests.

A day after the GenZ protests broke out in Nepal on September 8 over the ban on social media platforms and corruption, KP Oli resigned as the PM of Nepal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President Donald Trump Warns Of National Emergency If Washington DC Ends Police Cooperation With...

US President Donald Trump Warns Of National Emergency If Washington DC Ends Police Cooperation With...

Nepal Cabinet Expansion: Meet 3 Ministers Inducted By New Caretaker PM Sushila Karki

Nepal Cabinet Expansion: Meet 3 Ministers Inducted By New Caretaker PM Sushila Karki

EAM Jaishankar Extends Independence Day Greetings To Costa Rica, Vows Stronger Ties

EAM Jaishankar Extends Independence Day Greetings To Costa Rica, Vows Stronger Ties

China Launches Anti-Monopoly Probe Into Nvidia Over Mellanox Acquisition

China Launches Anti-Monopoly Probe Into Nvidia Over Mellanox Acquisition

Donald Trump Calls Putin-Zelensky Hatred ‘Unfathomable’, Floats Sanctions As US-Led Ukraine...

Donald Trump Calls Putin-Zelensky Hatred ‘Unfathomable’, Floats Sanctions As US-Led Ukraine...