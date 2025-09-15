Nepal Cabinet Expansion: Meet 3 Ministers Inducted By New Caretaker PM Sushila Karki

Nepal Cabinet Expansion: 3 Ministers Inducted By New Caretaker PM Sushila Karki | X/@airnewsalerts

Kathmandu: Newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Monday inducted three ministers into her cabinet. Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to the three ministers - Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the President's Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharjgunj in Kathmandu.

#WATCH | Nepal's interim cabinet expands with the induction of three ministers. Visuals from 'Sital Niwas', the Nepali Rashtrapati Bhawan in Kathmandu.



Kulman Ghising, Om Prakash Aryal and Rameshwor Khanal took oath as Ministers this morning. pic.twitter.com/J2FO4lGRHb — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

Meet The New Cabinet Ministers Of Nepal:

Kulman Ghising: He has been given three portfolios - energy, water resources and irrigation; physical infrastructure and transport; and urban development. Ghiisng is a former managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority. He is credited with resolving the Himalayan nation's long-standing power crisis. Ghising was born in Bethan village of Ramechhap District.

In September 2016, Ghising was appointed the managing director of NEA by a cabinet decision. On August 11, 2021, he was reappointed for his second term. However, he was removed from his position on March 24, 2025, despite his tenure being scheduled to end on August 9, 2025

Rameshwor Khanal: Khanal has been sworn in as Finance Minister. He will also be handling the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. He is a former finance secretary of the Government of Nepal.

Om Prakash Aryal: Aryal has been sworn in as Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security. He is an advocate known for his public interest litigations. He has also served as a legal advisor to Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

On Friday, September 12, Karki took oath as Nepal's first woman prime minister on Friday, to lead an interim government, ending political unrest in the Himalayan country. She is the first woman PM of Nepal. President Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, at the President's Office.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the anti-government protests.

A day after the GenZ protests broke out in Nepal on September 8 over the ban on social media platforms and corruption, KP Oli resigned as the PM of Nepal.