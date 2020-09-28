Navalny thanks Merkel for her hospital visit

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday confirmed reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in a Berlin hospital where he was being treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning.

"There was a meeting, but one shouldn't call it secret," Navalny said in a tweet, referring to media reports alleging that Merkel made a secret visit to the Charite hospital where he remained for 32 days.

"Rather, (it was) a private visit and a conversation with the family. I'm very grateful to chancellor Merkel for visiting me in the hospital," the politician wrote.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday evening, without citing sources, that Merkel had made a secret visit to Navalny when he was at the Charite hospital in Berlin. It didn't specify when the visit happened, but Navalny was discharged from the hospital last week.