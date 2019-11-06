NASA just sent a dozen wine bottles to space for 'research purposes'

A dozen of red Bordeaux wine bottles are being sent into space to research on its ageing process in the space. The wine will be kept in space for a year for researchers to study how the weightlessness and space radiation affects the ageing process. The experiment is happening with the vision to develop new flavours properties for the food industry.

The bottles were sent to space in a Northrop Grumman capsule that launched from Virginia on Saturday and arrived at the International Space Station on Monday. All the bottles were packed in a metal canister to avoid breaking of the bottles.

The Bordeaux, France, and Bavaria, Germany universities are a part of the experiment from Space Cargo Unlimited, a Luxembourg startup.

The space-aged wine will be compared with the Bordeaux wine aged on Earth. All the leftover wine will be given to the people who raised money for the research.

This is one of the first six space missions to be conducted by the company in the coming three years that is focused on changing the future of agriculture.

Nicolas Gaume, the chief executive and co-founder of Space Cargo Unlimited said in a statement, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure”.

NASA has plans to open up space for more business opportunities and even private space missions.