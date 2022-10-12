e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMyanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term extends to 26 years

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term extends to 26 years

She had already been sentenced to 23 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country’s official secrets act, sedition, election fraud and five other corruption charges.

Associated PressUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
AP
Follow us on

Bangkok: A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences, to be served concurrently, added to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term.

Suu Kyi, 77, was detained on Feb. 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government. She has denied the allegations against her in this case, in which she was accused of receiving $550,000 as a bribe from Maung Weik, a tycoon convicted several years ago of drug trafficking.

She had already been sentenced to 23 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country’s official secrets act, sedition, election fraud and five other corruption charges.

Supporters and independent analysts say all the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from taking part in the next election that the military has promised in 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term extends to 26 years

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's prison term extends to 26 years

Venezuela searches for missing after landslide; 43 dead

Venezuela searches for missing after landslide; 43 dead

FM Sitharaman invites US Treasury Secretary Yellen to visit India to attend US-India economic meet...

FM Sitharaman invites US Treasury Secretary Yellen to visit India to attend US-India economic meet...

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: India-America relationship is critical

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: India-America relationship is critical

NASA confirms DART probe's crash into asteroid successfully changed its course

NASA confirms DART probe's crash into asteroid successfully changed its course