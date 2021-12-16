Music producer Flow La Movie among 9 dead in plane crash in Dominican Republic

All nine people travelling in a private aircraft- seven passengers and two crew members - died after the plane crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, India Today reported.

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie was among the nine who died in the accident.

The private plane was making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic's capital Santo Domingo when the accident took place.

Among the seven passengers, six were foreign nationals and one was Dominican, the aircraft's operator Helidosa Aviation Group informed in a tweet.

The flight was going to Florida in the US from the Dominican Republic when it made the emergency landing and crashed just fifteen minutes after taking off.

The cause of the accident is not known yet.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:15 AM IST