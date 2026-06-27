Mortal Remains Of All 12 Indian Victims Of Ras Laffan Accident Repatriated To India | X @IndEmbDoha

Doha [Qatar]: The Indian Embassy in Doha said on Saturday that the mortal remains of eight Indian nationals who passed away in the Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26.

Four out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26. 4 out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25. Embassy of India, Doha thanks Qatari authorities, Indian community organisations and Government authorities in India for their prompt support. Ambassador and Embassy officials also met some of the injured Indian nationals today in Alkhor. The injured have all received appropriate medical attention for which the Embassy thanks Qatari authorities and employer company representatives."

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Earlier on June 25, the mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who passed away in the Ras Laffan incident were being repatriated to India, Embassy of India in Qatar said.

The embassy said they have kept the families and authorities informed.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India today. We hope to repatriate other mortal remains also soon. Embassy has kept the families and authorities informed. We thank the Qatari authorities as well as the Indian community organisations for their support and coordination. Embassy has also been in touch with Indians who are injured in the accident," it said.

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Highlighting the close bilateral ties between New Delhi and Doha, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday detailed a key diplomatic outreach following a major industrial tragedy in the Gulf nation.

Jaiswal confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who expressed deep grief over the loss of 12 Indian lives in a devastating accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night.

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