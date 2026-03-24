'Miracle Survival!' Air Canada Crew Member Thrown 330 Feet From Plane Strapped In Seat, Escapes Death In LaGuardia Crash

Air Canada Crew Member Thrown 330 Feet From Plane Strapped In Seat, Escapes Death In LaGuardia Crash |

New York: In a shocking detail emerging from the fatal runway collision at LaGuardia Airport, an Air Canada flight attendant was reportedly thrown nearly 330 feet from the aircraft while still strapped into her jump seat, surviving what her family has described as a 'miracle.'

The crew member, identified as Solange Tremblay, sustained multiple fractures to her leg and is expected to undergo surgery. Speaking to Canadian media, her daughter Sarah Lepine said her survival was 'nothing short of a miracle,' adding that it felt like she had a guardian angel.

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The incident occurred late Sunday night when an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 aircraft arriving from Montreal collided with a fire truck on the runway. The crash claimed the lives of both pilots, Antoine Forest and MacKenzie Gunther, and left several others injured.

Exact Moments Of Crash Caught On CCTV

According to reports, the fire truck had been cleared to cross the runway to attend to another aircraft that had reported a strange odour and aborted takeoff. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the moment the plane struck the vehicle, sending both into a violent skid along the runway.

The Air Canada incident at LaGuardia Airport, involving a collision with a fire truck on an active taxiway, adds to the growing list of aviation lapses worldwide.



What was a fire truck doing on an active taxiway in the first place?



That is not a minor procedural miss. That is a… pic.twitter.com/eORqjBEyfW — AP Thinks (Arvind P) (@Patel_Arvind) March 24, 2026

Air traffic control audio from the incident has also surfaced, capturing the final moments before the crash. A controller can be heard urgently warning the truck driver to stop, shouting “Stop, stop, stop,” seconds before impact. In the aftermath, the same controller is heard expressing regret, reportedly saying, “I messed up,” while referring to the earlier emergency situation.

The aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, all of whom were evacuated following the collision. Their conditions are still being assessed, while injured firefighters from the truck remain under medical care.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration described the crash as a tragedy, noting that both pilots were early in their careers. Investigations are underway to determine the exact sequence of events and assess possible lapses in runway coordination that led to the deadly collision.