Minorities in India being targeted by 'extremist groups': Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday alleged that minorities in India were being targeted by “extremist groups” and warned that such an agenda “is a real and present threat” to regional peace.

Khan took to Twitter to make the allegations in the wake of alleged inflammatory and provocative speeches against Muslims at an event in Haridwar in December. On his Twitter handle, Khan also questioned whether the BJP government supports the call for genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 million Muslim community.

“It is high time the international community took note and acted,” he said. Last month, Pakistan's Foreign Office summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and conveyed its concern over the alleged hate speeches made at the Haridwar conclave.

Pakistan conveyed to the Indian side that the reported hate speeches were viewed with grave concern by the civil society and a crosssection of people in the country.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:43 AM IST