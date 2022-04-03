'Mini Trump': Pakistan PM Imran Khan's former wife takes dig at him; mentions Sidhu

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to face a trust vote in the assembly on Sunday, his former wife Reham Khan termed him as 'mini Trump' and urged Twitter to take action against his inciting tweets.

Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended following his encouragement of US Capitol violence in January 2021.

Reham Khan tweeted a picture of Imran Khan with Navjot Singh Sidhu, where both can be seen discussing their future plans. Reham, in her tweet, also insinuated Sidhu’s defeat in Punjab assembly polls along with Khan’s current debacle.

The former cricketers can be seen having a discussion in the picture. “Maine sab intezam kar lia. IPL me commentary karenge dono bhai milke (I have made all arrangements. Both brothers will do IPL commentary) (sic),” are the words inscribed on the meme.

Imran Khan's ex-wife tweeted: "Imran is history!! I think we should focus on standing together for cleaning the mess Naya Pakistan has left."

She said that what Imran Khan does not have is "intelligence and capability" as the Pakistan Prime Minister in his address to the nation said by God's grace he does not need anything as he has attained everything in life - fame, wealth, etc.

Reham Khan, however, agreed with Imran Khan's point as he said he saw Pakistan rising to the top when he was a child. "Yes, Pakistan was great when you were not the PM," Reham Khan tweeted sharply criticising the speech.

On Saturday, Khan urged Pakistani youth to stage a peaceful protest against the foreign conspiracy that he believes is behind the no-confidence motion. Speaking at a live question-answer session, Imran Khan asked the youth to not criticise the Pakistan Army.

"There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country," he said.

ALSO READ Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests ahead of no-trust vote

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:02 AM IST