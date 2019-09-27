Mike Pompeo speaks to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

Kabul: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ahead of the much anticipated presidential election slated to take place in the war-town country on Saturday amid Taliban threats to boycott the poll process.

Ghani in a tweet on Thursday night said: "Pleased to have received a phone call from Secretary Pompeo. We discussed the elections. And ensured security for a big turnout. I expressed our gratitude for the US' assistance and reiterated our partnership for a stable Afghanistan," TOLO News reported.

The US State Department also issued a statement of the call that said: "Secretary Pompeo spoke with Afghanistan's President Ghani today to underscore the US' expectation that the conduct of candidates and government institutions holding the Afghanistan election should be beyond reproach to ensure the legitimacy of the outcome." Saturday's presidential election will be the fourth in Afghanistan since 2001, when the US troops invaded the country to oust the Taliban regime.