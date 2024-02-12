Michelle Obama To Replace Joe Biden In US Presidential Elections? Here's What We Know

Vivek Ramaswamy, former Republican presidential candidate has over and again has been vocal about his theory that suggest Michelle Obama could replace Joe Biden in the US presidential race on the Democratic party ticket.

The speculation started resurfacing when report was released by Special counsel Robert Hur. The report added to the speculation of change in leadership in the Democratic party.

Investigation into President Biden's handling of classified information

In January 2023, Robert Hur, former US Attorney for the district of Maryland, was appointed to conduct a investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified information. This was soon after classified documents were found in a damaged cardboard box in Biden’s cluttered Delaware garage. Hur, in his investigation despite acknowledging that the documents were "willfully" obtained during Biden's tenures as vice president and senator, said he will not pursue charges against the president. He also pointed out his concern that the jury would find Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory". Hur ultimately did not press any charges against Biden.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Ramaswamy emphasised on the special counsel's report saying that it could clear the path for Democrats to choose Michelle Obama as their nominee, thereby doubting of the 81-year-old president.

Biden will not be the Democratic nominee. Get ready for Michelle Obama.

"The main obstacle stopping the Democratic Party is they have a Kamala Harris problem, which is to say that if they do sideline Biden, the natural person normally that would be the nominee, could be the vice president of that same sitting president. But that vice president is unable, I think, to effectively carry forward that job," Ramaswamy told FOX News. "She didn't make it to the Iowa caucus in the year that she ran, right, even and within her own party, let alone an issue with broader popularity in the country."

Axelrod dismisses speculation on Michelle Obama's potential candidacy

In a very recent update, David Axelrod, a former advisor to the Obama White House, cleared the speculation about Michelle Obama's potential candidacy in the 2024 presidential election during a recent CNN interview. Axelrod firmly dismissed the notion that Michelle Obama would consider replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

“She never was interested in a political life. Even when Barack Obama was a young politician, she really didn’t participate much in his campaigns. I was with him in a Senate campaign in 2004, I think she showed up twice in the whole campaign on election nights. So, you know, she is not someone who likes politics. She doesn’t like the tone and tenor of politics,” Axelrod said.

According to media reports, Charlie Kraiger, a cybersecurity policy analyst and foreign affairs desk officer in the White House’s Executive Office, disclosed to James O’Keefe founder of news website OMG that Biden and Kamala Harris would be the Democratic nominees in 2024,

It is also interesting to know that in 2020, Biden had shown his desire of wanting Michelle Obama as a Vice President .

“She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” the former vice president told CBS affiliate KDKA. But the president also, said that Michelle Obama wouldn't agree to it.