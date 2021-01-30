Mexico to import 8.70 lakh doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India

Mexico City: Mexico plans to import about 8,70,000 doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine from India in February, as well as producing it locally, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

Mexico and Argentina have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

"We are also getting AstraZeneca vaccines, apart from the agreement we have with them - these vaccines are being made here in Mexico - we will bring AstraZeneca from India," Lopez Obrador said in a video broadcast on social media.

Meanwhile, deliveries of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Mexico would "very probably" resume on February 10, Lopez Obrador said, after global delivery delays by the US company. Mexico was expecting about 1.5 million doses from Pfizer, he noted.

Mexico is trying to secure as much vaccine supply as possible amid delivery delays and a surge in cases. Mexico's death toll from Covid-19 was 156,579 on Friday.