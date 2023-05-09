'May not get a chance to meet you again': What Imran Khan said in pre-recorded message post his arrest

Following his arrest on accusations of corruption in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) broadcasted a pre-recorded statement from their party leader, Imran Khan.

The ex-prime minister has been apprehended by Rangers in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, subsequent to the National Accountability Bureau's issuance of arrest warrants on May 1. The anti-corruption agency has also verified this occurrence and stated that Khan has been relocated to NAB Rawalpindi for additional legal procedures.

Come out on streets for true freedom: Imran in pre-recorded video

The shared video on Twitter begins with the ex-prime minister saying, "I may have been arrested when you [nation] will be watching this video."

"This shall make you aware that our fundamental rights given by constitution, our democracy has been buried by now," Khan said.

"I may not get a chance to meet you again, that's why I want to talk to you about a few things," Khan said in the now viral video.

“I have never violated Pakistan’s Constitution and law as people know me for 50 years,” Khan says in the video, adding that he always did politics by staying in the limits of the Constitution.

He criticized the ruling coalition, claiming that they are not detaining him for any legal violations, but instead, attempting to coerce him into abandoning his battle for genuine independence.

"You don't get freedom served in a plate, you have to struggle for it, you have to wage a Jihad for it. One has to work hard then Allah gives the gift of freedom," Imran Khan said, addressing people of Pakistan.

"Come out on the streets for true freedom," Khan said, declaring that now was the ideal moment to voice their opinions. He underscored that freedom was not easily won and encouraged people to join his movement.

Imran Khan arrested by rangers

In a massive development, former Pakistan PM & PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers on Tuesday. PTI on its Twitter handle claimed that their party chief was abducted when he reached the court for a hearing.

According to a report in Dawn News, the Islamabad police said that Section 144 had been imposed in the capital city. It also confirmed that no one was tortured, adding that the police had encircled Imran’s car.

'Imran Khan has been abducted, PTI workers tortured'

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that Khan had been "abducted" from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

"They are torturing Imran Khan right now [.] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib," Cheema said in a video message posted on the party's Twitter handle.

Former information minister and PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry earlier said the court has been "occupied by the Rangers" and lawyers "are being subjected to torture".

"Imran Khan's car has been surrounded," he added.

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance.