 May 2015 Nepal earthquake: Looking back at the day when India's neighbour was hit by massive 7.3-magnitude quake
May 2015 Nepal earthquake: Looking back at the day when India's neighbour was hit by massive 7.3-magnitude quake

The tremendous shake was reportedly felt in northern parts of India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
May 12, 2015 was the day that shook Nepal with a major earthquake at 12:50 pm with a moment magnitude of 7.3.

It was felt around 18 kilometres southeast of Kodari. The epicenter was on the border of Dolakha and Sindhupalchowk, two districts of Nepal.

This earthquake came as an aftershock, days after a quake of larger magnitude 7.8 hit on 25 April.

Earthquake also felt in India

The tremendous shake was reportedly felt in northern parts of India including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Tremors were felt as far as about 2,400 km away from the epicenter in Chennai.

Delhi Metro service was briefly interrupted as people fled their homes and places of employment.

Damage and casualties

At least 153 people were killed by the earthquake and more than 3,200 people were injured, primarily in mountain regions of the northeast. As of 15 May, 1,700 people were still receiving treatment for their injuries. Thirty-two of the nation's seventy-five districts were affected by the quake.

At least 17 people were killed by the quake in India. Sixteen of the deaths occurred in Bihar and one in Uttar Pradesh. One woman in the Tibet region of China was killed when falling rocks hit her car.

