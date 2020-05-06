UAE: Massive fire breaks out in Sharjah tower; many Indians trapped inside

On Tuesday night, a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Al Nahda in Sharjah. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported. The building has many Indian residents.

The fire started at 9:04 pm in Abbco Tower, according to Sharjah Civil Defence teams. After the fire broke out residents were evacuated. The residential tower has 47 floors, excluding parking. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained.