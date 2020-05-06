UAE: Massive fire breaks out in Sharjah tower; many Indians trapped inside

On Tuesday night, a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Al Nahda in Sharjah. The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported. The building has many Indian residents.
The fire started at 9:04 pm in Abbco Tower, according to Sharjah Civil Defence teams. After the fire broke out residents were evacuated. The residential tower has 47 floors, excluding parking. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained.
According to eyewitnesses, the blaze erupted in a building next to Taj Bangalore restaurant, Khaleej Times reported. Civil Defence crew from Mina fire station and Al Nahda rushed to the spot to control the blaze after the police operation room received a call reporting flames in the building.
A statement from the Indian Embassy in UAE is awaited. According to Khaleej Times, over 250 families were evacuated from the residential tower, which consists of 36 residential flats and 20 levels of car parking.
