Massive fire breaks out at Bangladesh's biggest wholesale market in Dhaka; visuals surface

A massive fire erupted on Tuesday at the Bangabazar in Dhaka -- the biggest wholesale market in Bangladesh, officials said, adding that that the blaze has spread to more than six buildings and a nearby residential area.

Over 6,000 people own shops in the market. Fire officials said that the market neither has any fire extinguishers nor a fire protection system.

Some shop owners have said that the blaze was pre-planned and demanded a probe into the incident.

A massive fire broke out in one of the biggest clothing market called "Bangabazar" in Dhaka, Bangladesh. No casualties were reported immediately.#Bangladesh #Bangabazar #Bangladeshfire pic.twitter.com/CRrRn77ETo — Dp Rathi (@rathi_dp) April 4, 2023

#BreakingNews



Huge fire at Bangabazaar in centre point of Dhaka. 3000 thousands shops were bunt, 50 billion Taka were damaged. Fire is still now uncontrolled.



Hasina gov made Bangladesh a living hell.



My condolence goes to fire victims. #ErshadKhan pic.twitter.com/3eYcG3JgMz — Ershad Khan (@ershadkhandu) April 4, 2023

50 fire units trying to douse off the fire

Meanwhile, 50 fire units are currently pressed into service to douse the flames. Military and Air Force helicopters are showering the affected areas with water.

Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, told IANS that the blaze erupted at around 6.10 a.m. Without giving a probable cause of the blaze, Faruk confirmed that there were no reports of any casualties so far.

Black smoke has engulfed the area, hampering the firefighting operations, he added.