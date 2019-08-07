Mass shooting scare creates panic at Times Square in New York

New York: Women fell, babies got injured and scores of people were left shaken to their core as a scare of yet another mass shooting hit tourists at the crowded Times Square here late on Tuesday, at a time when anger and frustration had already gripped people after two back-to-back mass shootings in the US. There were conflicting statements from tourists as to whether it was a huge bang from a motorcycle or a fight on 42nd Street. Later, the New York Police Department (NYPD) clarified that there was no active shooter in the area.

"There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots. "We are receiving multiple 911 calls. Please don't panic.

The Times Square area is very safe!," said the New York Police. Amid the stampede scare, several families were left crying on 44th and 45th Street on Eighth Avenue after a sea of tourists started running all over following the scare.