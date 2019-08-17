Malaysia may revoke Zakir Naik status for racist remarks

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday that the country will revoke the Permanent Resident status of Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Niak if investigations show that his actions are detrimental to the country's well-being.

Mahathir said that the government is waiting for the outcome of the investigation into the leader’s alleged "inflammatory remarks" against minorities (Hindus and Chinese) residing in the country.

Zakir had asked the Malaysian Chinese to "go back" first, as they were the "old guests" of the country, during a religious talk, in response to calls for his own deportation.

During his speech, he also compared the Hindus in Malaysia to the Muslims in India, saying that the Hindus enjoyed 100 per cent more rights in Malaysia, compared to Muslims in India.

Naik had earlier also alleged that the Hindus in Malaysia are more loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Mahathir Mohamad. Naik, who was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government, has been living in the country for the last three years.

The controversial preacher was reportedly barred by Malaysian authorities from addressing an Islamic event from August 16-18, following the allegedly "racist remarks" last week.