Malay Minister slams obscene, half-naked tattoo show

Kuala Lumpur: A Malaysian Minister on Tuesday called a tattoo exhibition "obscene" and ordered an investigation after pictures of half-naked men and women went viral.

In a statement, Mohammadin Ketapi, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture said that while a permit was issued, there was no green light for any form of nudity at the event, adding that the show "was not Malaysian culture... The majority of Malaysians are Muslim", the BBC reported.

The Tattoo Malaysia Expo drew participants from some 35 countries and was held over the weekend.