 'Made To Wait In Freezing Cold, No Access To Toilet': Woman Tourist Alleges 56 Indians Treated Like 'Criminals' By Georgian Authorities
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Made To Wait In Freezing Cold, No Access To Toilet': Woman Tourist Alleges 56 Indians Treated Like 'Criminals' By Georgian Authorities

'Made To Wait In Freezing Cold, No Access To Toilet': Woman Tourist Alleges 56 Indians Treated Like 'Criminals' By Georgian Authorities

Tagging the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and several influencers and a media house, she wrote, "India must take a strong stand."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image

A woman named Dhruvee Patel has alleged that a group of 56 Indian travellers were ill-treated by Georgian authorities while attempting to enter the country from Armenia. Narrating the harrowing experience she faced in an Instagram post, she claimed the group, despite furnishing all the relevant documents, was "made to wait 5+ hrs in the freezing cold – no food, no toilet."

According to the post, officials "confiscated passports for 2+ hrs with no communication" and made them sit on the footpath "like cattle."

The post further claimed that the officials made videos of them "like criminals", but barred them from capturing the incident.

According to her, the authorities didn't bother to even check documents before claiming that they had "wrong" visas. She described the treatment as "shameful & unacceptable."

FPJ Shorts
Historian Romila Thapar Slams 'Decimation' Of JNU, Warns Against Politicised History Teaching
Historian Romila Thapar Slams 'Decimation' Of JNU, Warns Against Politicised History Teaching
Delhi BMW Crash: Accused Driver Gaganpreet To Remain In Judicial Custody As Delhi Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Petition
Delhi BMW Crash: Accused Driver Gaganpreet To Remain In Judicial Custody As Delhi Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Petition
SEBI Plans Talk With Government To Open Commodity Derivatives To Banks, Insurance Companies & Pension Funds
SEBI Plans Talk With Government To Open Commodity Derivatives To Banks, Insurance Companies & Pension Funds
OnePlus 15 Image Leak Tips Massive Redesign, New Colour Options Expected
OnePlus 15 Image Leak Tips Massive Redesign, New Colour Options Expected

Tagging the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and several influencers and a media house, she wrote, "India must take a strong stand."

Read Also
Indian Heritage Hotels Association Seeks GST Exemption For Foreign Tourists, Submits Memorandum To...
article-image

The reported incident occurred at Sadakhlo border crossing, which serves as the main land route connecting Armenia and Georgia.

Ms Patel concluded her social media post with a stern criticism, stating "This is how Georgia treats Indians. Shameful & unacceptable!"

Her post generated numerous replies from people who shared comparable experiences.

Read Also
Thailand: Indian Tourist Refuses To Pay Bar Girl Because Her 'Chest Was Too Small' In Pattaya, Calls...
article-image

One commenter offered support while noting this seems to be an ongoing issue, saying "Sorry to hear that. Also this isn't the first post I've seen of Georgia. It's been bad and happening for a long time now."

Several comments suggested systemic discrimination exists. One user wrote "There have been consistent reports of racial profiling by the Georgian government" and included a link to another news story about Indians facing difficulties there.

The Ministry of External Affairs had not issued any statement so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Made To Wait In Freezing Cold, No Access To Toilet': Woman Tourist Alleges 56 Indians Treated Like...

'Made To Wait In Freezing Cold, No Access To Toilet': Woman Tourist Alleges 56 Indians Treated Like...

Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston...

Major Tragedy Averted! Flames Shoot Out Of Swiss Airlines Plane Engine During Takeoff At Boston...

'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk...

'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk...

Khalistani Group Sikhs For Justice Announces 'Siege' On Indian Consulate In Canada's Vancouver On...

Khalistani Group Sikhs For Justice Announces 'Siege' On Indian Consulate In Canada's Vancouver On...

'Had Enough Of This Hatred...': LEAKED Chat Between Charlie Kirk's Alleged Shooter Tyler Robinson &...

'Had Enough Of This Hatred...': LEAKED Chat Between Charlie Kirk's Alleged Shooter Tyler Robinson &...