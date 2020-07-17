Losses make 'Queen of skies' nosedive

British Airways, the world's biggest operator of Boeing 747-400s, is planning to retire its entire fleet of the jumbo jets with immediate effect because of the blow that the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt to air travel.

"It is unlikely our magnificent 'queen of the skies' will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic," the carrier said in an emailed statement.

As of 2020, the airline has 31 Boeing 747-400 planes that can seat upto 345 passengers in a four-class layout and powered by Rolls Royce RB211 engines. The widebody aircraft operated on various routes including Dubai, Beijing, San Francisco, Mexico, and Cape Town until the coronavirus pandemic forced the airline to ground them.

"While the aircraft will always have a special place in our heart, as we head into the future we will be operating more flights on modern, fuel-efficient aircraft such as our new A350s and 787s, to help us achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," British Airways said in the statement.