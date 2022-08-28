Libya clashes: Death toll rises to 32, 159 wounded so far

The death toll rose to 32 while 159 have been wounded so far deadly after clashes broke out on Saturday in Libya's capital between militias backed by its two rival administrations, portending a return to violence amid a long political stalemate.

The escalation threatens to shatter the relative calm Libya has enjoyed for most of the past two years. The oil-rich nation plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Among the fatalities was Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his social media videos mocking militias and corruption. Baraka died after he was shot in his chest, according to Malek Merset, an emergency services spokesman.

The Health Ministry said in a statement hospitals and medical centres in the capital were shelled, and ambulance teams were barred from evacuating civilians, in acts that "amount to war crimes".

The municipal council of Tripoli blamed the ruling political class for the deteriorating situation in the capital, and urged the international community to "protect civilians in Libya".

The violence caused widespread panic among Tripoli residents. Footage circulated online showed houses, government facilities, and vehicles apparently damaged from the fighting. Other footage showed militia forces deploying and heavy fire being exchanged across the night sky.

The mission called for an immediate cease-fire, and for all parties in Libya to "refrain from using any form of hate speech and incitement to violence".

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah's government, which is based in Tripoli, claimed the clashes broke out when one militia fired at another.

The fighting, however, is highly likely part of ongoing power struggle between Dbeibah and his rival Prime Minister Fathy Bashagha who is operating from the coast city of Sirte.

Both Dbeibah and Bashagha are backed by militias, and the latter was mobilizing in recent weeks to try to enter Tripoli to dislodge his rival.

An attempt in May by Bashagha to install his government in Tripoli triggered clashes that ended with his withdrawal from the capital.

US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland urged for de-escalation "before things get worse" and for Libyan parties to agree on an early date for elections.

