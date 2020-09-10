Lebanon: Massive fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after huge explosion killed 200 people

A massive fire broke out at Beirut port in Lebanon on Thursday a month after a huge explosion killed nearly 200 people.
The fire triggered panic among the residents yet again a month after the massive explosion.
Well, it is still remains unclear as to what caused the fire.
Videos the emerged online immediately after the fire broke out showed smoke billowing from the port.
The explosion in August was fueled by thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate that had been improperly stored at the city's port for more than six years. Apparently set off by a fire, the blast was by far the biggest in Lebanon's troubled history and caused an estimated $10 billion to 15 billion in damage, according to Beirut's governor. It also damaged 6,200 buildings and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless.
The disaster had taken popular anger to a new level in a country already reeling from an unprecedented economic and financial crisis and near bankruptcy.
Security forces fired tear gas and clashed with stone-throwing demonstrators in Beirut, and a group of protesters stormed the foreign ministry amid mounting fury over the explosion that devastated much of the city.
