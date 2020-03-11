Latest Coronavirus Update: Donald Trump possibly exposed to virus, but not tested

President Donald Trump, who had possible second-hand exposure to the coronavirus, has not been tested for it, according to his spokesperson Stephanie Grisham.
"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms," she said Monday after questions had been asked at an earlier news conference.
"President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him," she added.
Trump had been in close proximity to four members of Congress who have gone into self-quarantine after having come into contact with someone infected by the coronavirus.
One of them, Mark Meadows, was appointed by Trump last week as his chief of staff and his self-quarantine could disrupt Trump's plans.
As he was leaving the White House news conference on the coronavirus on Monday evening, Trump ignored questions about testing shouted at him by reporters.
Vice President Mike Pence, who continued the media encounter. was asked about testing for himself and Trump. He said that he had not undergone testing and he would ask the White House about Trump. The four members of Congress were exposed to an infected person at a meeting of the pro-Trump Conservative Political Action Conference last month.
