Lassa Fever: Symptoms, Treatment and all you need to know

The UK has detected a deadly haemorrhagic fever with "pandemic potential", the country's health officials have said. It is being called the Lassa fever.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced two confirmed cases and one probable case of Lassa fever in the country, all from the same family.

What is the Lassa fever?

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness, similar to Ebola, and people become infected through exposure to food or other items that have been contaminated with urine or faeces of infected rats.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Lassa fever has been imported to the UK for the first time in a decade, the Telegraph reported. Previously, there have been eight cases of Lassa fever imported to the UK since 1980, with the last two cases occurring in 2009, the report said.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness was discovered in 1969 and is named after the town in Nigeria where the first cases occurred. An estimated 100,000 to 300,000 infections of Lassa fever occur annually, with approximately 5,000 deaths. Surveillance for Lassa fever is not standardized; therefore, these estimates are crude.

Does it spread easily?

Lassa fever is a rare, but serious infection. But it's chances of a spread like Covid in the UK is "unlikely", said experts.

"Cases of Lassa fever are rare in the UK and it does not spread easily between people. The overall risk to the public is very low. We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice,"said Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UKHSA.

The hemorrhagic fever can also spread from person to person through body fluids.

Symptoms:

It has symptoms like flu -- fever, headaches, sore throat, muscle pain as well as diarrhoea and vomiting.

In severe cases it can cause bleeding from the vagina, mouth or nose and severe facial swelling. In West Africa, there are around 100,000 cases of the disease a year with an average of 5,000 deaths. But some 80 per cent of cases are asymptomatic.

Dr Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, was quoted as saying. "Whilst any Lassa cases within the UK are of concern, we won't be seeing transmission anything like the scale we have with the Covid-19 pandemic," Head said.

Treatment:

While there is no effective treatment or vaccine, two jabs have entered phase one trials in 2019 and another started human trials last year.

The disease has been classed as having pandemic potential and it is on the WHO's list of priority pathogens alongside viruses such as Ebola and dengue, the report said.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ribavirin, an antiviral drug, has been used with success in Lassa fever patients. It has been shown to be most effective when given early in the course of the illness. Patients should also receive supportive care consisting of maintenance of appropriate fluid and electrolyte balance, oxygenation and blood pressure, as well as treatment of any other complicating infections.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:21 PM IST