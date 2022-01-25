Mumbaikars complain of headache, viral fever amid change in temperature

The sharp fluctuations in day and night temperatures over the past few days have brought in their wake a spike in allergies, viral infections and respiratory problems for people. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health department said that around 40-45 per cent cases of viral infections and respiratory problems have been reported over the past one week. Medical experts are asking Mumbaiites to be on their guard against seasonal infections like the common cold, cough and viral fever. Doctors said although there was a surge in viral fever due to which daily they have been seeing 30-35 patients complaining of headache, breathing and sore throat. Moreover they believe pollution in air can lead to pneumonia which is spread through the viruses and bacteria that are present in the air.

Doctors said due to fluctuation in temperature and weather conditions, cases of viral fever and flu-like symptoms are increasing, which may or may not be covid infection. Many kids are also suffering from viral fever, cough and cold but parents are mostly avoiding Covid tests. “The symptoms are almost the same – body ache, fever, throat infection and cold – but many patients are testing negative for Covid-19. Patients of cough, cold and fever are there in almost every home,” said a general physician from the civic-run hospital.

The outpatient departments (OPD) of the four major civic hospitals -- King Edward Memorial (KEM), Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General, Dr RN Cooper Municipal General and BYL Nair Hospitals -- have reported a 35 per cent rise in allergy cases and a nearly 30-35 per cent rise in viral infection cases.

“In the past one week, the number of patients visiting our OPDs has increased owing to the change in the weather. Most of them are children and senior citizens and many are complaining about viral fever, headache, sore throat following which we are asking them to conduct RT PCR,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, director of the four hospitals.

Doctors said the number of cases of chest allergies has also increased. Those prone to such conditions are being advised against taking walks, since air pollutants pose a hazard. “An alarming increase in air pollution attacks the respiratory system. Moreover, higher levels of carbon monoxide directly affect the cardiovascular system and the entire respiratory tract, particularly among children,” added Dr Bharmal. Doctors are also advising pregnant women to be extra careful.

A senior health official said there had been an increase in the number of patients suffering from viral fever. These patients suffer from high fever, cough, sore throat and bodyache. As the temperature fluctuates, civic hospitals are seeing a rise in patients suffering from viral infection and stomach ailments. “We are getting at least 20-25 patients every day in our outpatient department with respiratory problems. Not everyone requires hospitalisation but in a situation where there is high fever, usually above 100 degrees, patients seek admission and require intravenous antibiotics,” said a doctor from KEM Hospital.

Health experts said there are numerous reasons that contribute to air pollution like harmful smoke from vehicles and factories being one of the major reasons. These release solid and liquid particles called aerosols as well as certain gases in the air which are said to be harmful to humans and which also causes damage to the climate. "Pneumonia being a disease that is spread through the viruses and bacteria that are present in the air we breathe, can put the people who are exposed to polluted air at more risk of developing Pneumonia," he said.

General physicians said the immediate effects are cough, throat infections and pneumonia and in the long term, the results could be disastrous as one could also develop severe lung cancer. "Patients have started coming to the outpatient department with complaints of breathlessness, coughing, sneezing, tightness in the chest, allergy and asthma complications. More than 30-40 patients come in daily, seeking treatment for respiratory ailments," said a general physician in the city.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:40 PM IST