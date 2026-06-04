Kuwait Airport Drone Strike: CCTV Captures Exact Moment Of Deadly Attack; Indian National Killed, Over 60 Injured As Gulf Tensions Escalate |

Kuwait: Chilling CCTV footage capturing the moment a drone strike hit Kuwait International Airport has surfaced online, offering a stark glimpse into Wednesday's deadly attack that killed an Indian national and left more than 60 people injured.

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The video, released by Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), shows the impact of the strike on Terminal 1 (T1) of the airport, followed by panic and chaos as emergency responders rushed to the scene. The footage has quickly gone viral amid growing international concern over escalating tensions between Iran and the United States in the Gulf region.

"The first moments of the brutal Iranian aggression via drones, which Terminal 1 (T1) of Kuwait International Airport was subjected to on 3 June 2026, causing loss of life, severe human injuries, and extensive material damage," the DGCA said while sharing the CCTV footage.

According to Kuwaiti authorities, the strike killed one person and injured more than 60 others. The country's Defence Ministry described the incident as a "criminal Iranian aggression," while the Foreign Ministry said several diplomatic missions in Kuwait also suffered damage in the attack.

Indian National Killed In Drone Strike

The lone fatality was identified as an Indian national. India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the death and said several other Indian citizens were among those injured. New Delhi condemned the attack and called for an immediate halt to actions that could further inflame regional tensions.

The airport strike came amid a broader military confrontation in the Gulf. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initially announced that it had targeted US military bases in the region in retaliation for American strikes on an Iranian oil tanker and Qeshm Island. However, Tehran later denied responsibility for the airport attack, claiming the damage was caused by a malfunctioning US missile interceptor rather than an Iranian drone.

The United States strongly rejected that explanation. US Central Command (CENTCOM) described Iran's account as false and accused Tehran of carrying out a deliberate and unjustified attack on Kuwaiti territory. Washington also said it had intercepted Iranian missiles headed towards Kuwait and Bahrain and conducted self-defence strikes against Iranian targets.

In a swift diplomatic response, Kuwait ordered two Iranian diplomats to leave the country within 24 hours and summoned Iran's chargé d'affaires to lodge a formal protest.

The emergence of the CCTV footage has intensified scrutiny of the attack, which is being viewed as one of the most serious security incidents in Kuwait in recent years and a sign of the increasingly volatile situation across the Gulf.