West Asia Conflict: Kuwait International Airport Hit By Drone Attack; Iranian Drones Strike Terminal 1, Several Injured As Tensions Escalate | Video | X

Kuwait City: Several Iranian drones targeted the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, leaving dozens injured and causing damage to the building, the Kuwait Army said.

In a statement, Kuwait's Ministry of Defence official spokesman Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi stated that armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities and expressed readiness to deal with any developments.

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In a statement posted on X, Kuwait Army stated, "The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that a number of hostile drones targeted today the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport as a result of the criminal Iranian aggression, which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries to a number of individuals, who received the necessary medical care."

"He affirmed that the armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities, and they are in a state of complete readiness to deal with any developments, and to take all necessary measures to preserve the security of the country and its stability," it added.

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Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that Kuwait suspended air traffic on Wednesday after Iranian drones hit Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport. DGCA spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi said that the authority activated the emergency plan after the Iranian drone was found at Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait Times reported.

He said that air traffic was suspended and flights were diverted to the nearby airport until further notice. He added that the suspension would remain in effect while authorities assessed the damage and conducted the necessary repairs to restore operations, Kuwait Times reported, citing Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

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The attack in Kuwait took place amid ongoing tensions in West Asia that erupted after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Iran, the US and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting. Following the truce, Iranian and US delegations held one round of peace talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement. Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)