West Asia Conflict: Indian National Killed In Iranian Drone Attack On Kuwait Airport, Embassy Confirms | X

An Indian national was killed after several drones struck Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, according to the Embassy of India in Kuwait, which expressed condolences and said it is coordinating with local authorities to assist those affected by the incident.

The attack, which Kuwaiti authorities attributed to Iranian drones, targeted the passenger terminal at the country's main international airport, causing injuries and significant damage to the facility.

Indian Embassy Confirms Casualty

In a statement, the Embassy of India in Kuwait expressed its "deepest condolences" over the death of an Indian citizen in the attack.

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"The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident," the mission said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been made public.

Drones Target Airport Terminal

According to the Kuwait Army, multiple hostile drones struck the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport.

The attack resulted in significant material damage to the terminal and injured several individuals. Those hurt in the incident received immediate medical treatment, authorities said.

Visuals and initial reports indicated damage to parts of the airport infrastructure, though officials have not yet released a full assessment of the extent of the destruction.

Kuwait Blames Iranian Aggression

In a statement posted on X, Kuwait's Ministry of Defence said the attack was carried out as part of what it described as "criminal Iranian aggression."

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Official spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said the armed forces were monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant agencies and remained prepared to respond to any further developments.

"The armed forces are following developments closely and are ready to deal with any situation that may arise," the statement said.

Security Response Underway

Following the strike, Kuwaiti authorities launched emergency response measures and intensified security monitoring around key infrastructure.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region and raises concerns about the security of civilian facilities, including airports, amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

India Monitoring Situation

Indian officials are closely monitoring developments and remain in contact with Kuwaiti authorities regarding the welfare of Indian nationals in the country.

The embassy said efforts are underway to support the family of the deceased and