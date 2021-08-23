Kamala Harris: SE Asia, Indo-Pacific will dictate future of world

Singapore: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said she believes that Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific will dictate the future of the world as she held talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as part of her Southeast Asia visit. Harris pointed out that the agreements the US has inked with Singapore and Southeast Asian region are evidence of its strength and enduring ties around the globe.

These are not only priorities that relate to the US' security or economic interests but they also relate to challenges the world faces going forward - such as future pandemics and what countries can do together to research on and stop them, she said.

"This is a relationship that is based on a shared vision, both in terms of the challenges we face, and also the opportunities that we face... It is about the future in terms of our mutual commitment, curiosity and interest," said Harris, who arrived here on Sunday but was given a formal welcome on Monday at Singapore's Presidential Palace, the Istana.

"It is about what we have in terms of shared values for the need for universal norms on the issue of cybersecurity. It is about the interest that we have in being a global partner on the issue of vaccines, for example, and our shared commitment - understanding that when we have the resources, we will share them with the world," she said.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:45 PM IST