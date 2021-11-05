Kabul residents face problems withdrawing money from banks, say will no longer use them

Kabul: A number of Kabul residents have said that they no longer want to keep their money in Afghanistan's banks as they are facing problems in withdrawing it, local media reported.

Since the fall of former government in August, Afghans have faced difficulties in taking out their money from the banks and said they no longer want to deposit funds, adding they will withdraw all of their previously deposited funds, Tolo News reported.

"We used to save our money in the banks, but currently they are not paying us on time. The banks have lost trust among the people, we no longer want to save our money in the banks," said Noorullah, a resident of Kabul.

Meanwhile, number of economists ruled that if the situation in the banking system continues likes this, the banks will not be able to offer services, resulting in a negative impact on the country's economy, Tolo News reported.

"If everyone transfers its money to other countries, what is left? The bank is an economic structure--when we deposit our money in the banks then that is used for investments," said Wahab Qati, an economic analyst.

As per the Tolo News, officials of Afghanistan's central bank recently said in a statement that public and private banks must increase the withdrawal limit of the customers' money to USD 400 per week.

With ANI Input

ALSO READ India objects to Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf's refusal to attend Afghanistan meet

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 03:30 PM IST