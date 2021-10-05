e-Paper Get App

World

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:06 PM IST

Kabul: 11 IS operatives captured by Taliban

The Taliban on Monday captured IS operatives from the Bagh-e-Daud area, Xinhua reported
ANI
Photo: Representative Image

Photo: Representative Image

Kabul: The Taliban on Monday captured IS operatives from the Bagh-e-Daud area, Xinhua reported. The arrests happened after a bomb blast in Kabul on Sunday.

The bomb blast, which targeted a memorial service inside a mosque, reportedly killed eight and injured 20, Xinhua reported.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:06 PM IST
