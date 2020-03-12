Jugaad in the times of coronavirus: British kid earns Rs Rs 750 selling ‘hand-sanitizer shots’, spends money on kebab and Doritos

A British schoolchild has become something of a legend after selling ‘shots of hand sanitizer’ for 50 pence (INR 47.5) to fellow pupils and using the money to buy ‘kebabs and Doritos’.

The schoolchild mother Jenny said it became hard to discipline her pupil because his dad ‘called him to say he was a f**** legend’.

The young entrepreneur wanted to use the 9 GBP he accrued from to buy kebabs and a packet of Dorito. The post has 130,000 shares so far and one wondered if he got an ‘A in economics’.

The kid bought a tub of Johnson’s child hand wash from a Tesco score and waited at the school bus and offered his mates a squirt!

Sadly, his little scheme came to an end when the schoolteachers at Dixon’s Unity Academy in Leeds, West Yorkshire found out and send him for ‘breaching the rules’.

Her mum wrote on Facebook: “This is a picture of my teenage son just getting in from school. Why is he getting in from school at 10:53am you ask? Schools don't finish until 3pm.”

