Journalists, cameramen covering anti-Pakistan protests in Kabul detained by Taliban forces: Report

The journalists and cameramen who were covering anti-Pakistan protests in Kabul were arrested by the Taliban forces today, reported India Today.

A TOLOnews cameraperson Wahid Ahmadi, who was covering the protest today in Kabul, was detained by the Taliban forces.

A TOLOnews reporter said: "My colleague, Waheed Ahmadi, who was covering today’s protest in Kabul was taken by the Taliban fighters. He along with some other journalists and cameramen were taken to unknown place."

The Taliban fired shots in the air to disperse those protesting in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday.

According to news agency AFP, the crowd was protesting against Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan's affairs, and had gathered near Pakistani embassy.

Meanwhile, videos shared by local media showed hundreds of Afghan men and women chanting slogans against Pakistan, reported India Today. A video is doing rounds on Twitter in which an Afghan woman says, “No one has the right to invade Panjshir, neither Pakistan, nor Taliban.”

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid on Monday said that the war in Afghanistan is over and an announcement about the formation of the new government will be made in the next few days.

"The war in Afghanistan is over, now we will work together to rebuild this country," said Mujahid at a press conference in Kabul, as quoted by TOLO News. "A new government will be announced in the next few days," he added.

On Monday, the Taliban had announced that Panjshir became the last Afghan province to fall under the control of the Taliban. However, resistance forces immediately rejected the claim, saying that their leader Ahmad Massoud will soon make a statement.

During the presser, the Taliban spokesperson informed that technical teams from Qatar, Turkey and the UAE are working to restart operations at Kabul airport. "People should know that the 'invaders' will never reconstruct our country and it is the responsibility of our people to do it themselves."

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:36 PM IST