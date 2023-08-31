 Johannesburg Fire: 58 Killed, Over 40 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storey Building; Horrific Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldJohannesburg Fire: 58 Killed, Over 40 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storey Building; Horrific Visuals Surface

Johannesburg Fire: 58 Killed, Over 40 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storey Building; Horrific Visuals Surface

The spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, Robert Mulaudzi, posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Latest update 58 bodies recovered and 43 injured still continuing with search and recovery operation."

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Johannesburg Fire | Twitter

Johannesburg, August 31: At least 58 were killed and more than 40 people injured after a fire broke out at a multi-storey building in downtown Johannesburg. The spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, Robert Mulaudzi, posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Latest update 58 bodies recovered and 43 injured still continuing with search and recovery operation."

Death toll rises to 58 after fire at multi-storey building

"Multiple patients treated on scene transported to various health care facilities for further medical care," Mulaudzi informed further in his post.

Cause of fire not known yet

The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to Al Jazeera citing South Africa’s News24 online news site. Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Johannesburg Fire: 58 Killed, Over 40 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storey Building;...

Johannesburg Fire: 58 Killed, Over 40 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storey Building;...

Hurricane Idalia Videos: Cuba Heavily Impacted As Storm Makes Landfall In US State Of Florida

Hurricane Idalia Videos: Cuba Heavily Impacted As Storm Makes Landfall In US State Of Florida

Fitness & Travel Influencer Larissa Borges Dies Of Double Cardiac Arrest At 33

Fitness & Travel Influencer Larissa Borges Dies Of Double Cardiac Arrest At 33

8 Stunning Pictures Of Super Blue Moon 2023 From Across The Globe

8 Stunning Pictures Of Super Blue Moon 2023 From Across The Globe

Satellite Imagery Shows Chinese Army Constructing Bunkers & Tunnels At Aksai Chin, Say Reports

Satellite Imagery Shows Chinese Army Constructing Bunkers & Tunnels At Aksai Chin, Say Reports