Johannesburg Fire: 58 Killed, Over 40 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Multi-Storey Building; Horrific Visuals Surface

Johannesburg, August 31: At least 58 were killed and more than 40 people injured after a fire broke out at a multi-storey building in downtown Johannesburg. The spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, Robert Mulaudzi, posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Latest update 58 bodies recovered and 43 injured still continuing with search and recovery operation."

Death toll rises to 58 after fire at multi-storey building

"Multiple patients treated on scene transported to various health care facilities for further medical care," Mulaudzi informed further in his post.

Cause of fire not known yet

The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to Al Jazeera citing South Africa’s News24 online news site. Further details are awaited.

