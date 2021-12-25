US Prez Joe Biden hit with 'Let go, Brandon' slur at White House Christmas event

Washington: President Joe Biden was trolled by a caller Friday who said "Let's Go Brandon" -- a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of Donald Trump -- during a White House Christmas Eve event.

A dad who identified as Jared from Oregon closed his family's call with the Bidens by saying, "Let's go Brandon," a phrase that disparages the president.

The Bidens had been speaking with children and their parents who had dialed into a phone line run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which tracks Santa Claus' path across the globe. The president and first lady surprised callers, asking the children what they wanted for Christmas and wishing them a happy holiday.

After the slight, Biden spoke with other children and thanked the families for their service.

“We want to thank military families,” Biden said. “God bless our troops.”

It all began at the end of a televised Nascar stock car race in Talladega, Alabama, on 2 October. NBC reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing the winner, driver Brandon Brown, when members of the crowd in the grandstand behind them began chanting an obscenity directed at the president.

It was clearly picked up on the broadcast's audio.

Whether by mistake or as an attempt to deflect from the swearing on live television, Ms Stavast told Mr Brown the crowd was cheering him on with chants of "Let's go, Brandon."

A meme was born.

