Joe Biden coasts to victory in New Jersey Democratic presidential primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won New Jersey's mostly mail-in Democratic presidential primary.

Biden faced Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on the ballot Tuesday, even though Biden has accumulated enough delegates to become the party's presumptive nominee.

New Jersey's already-late primary got pushed a month later because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Democratic Governor Phil Murphy mandated that the election take place mostly by mail-in ballots.

New Jersey's 14 electoral votes have gone to Democrats in every presidential election since 1988.

Biden has also won Delaware's Democratic presidential primary, while President Donald Trump has won the state's Republican presidential primary.

Biden, a longtime senator from Delaware before serving two terms as vice president, is already the party's presumptive nominee. He has accumulated enough delegates to win the nomination at Democrats' convention next month.