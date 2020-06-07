Why is Harry Potter author JK Rowling being called a ‘transphobe’?

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has now been deemed a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and a transphobe for stating sex is real.
JK Rowling was called out after she tweeted an opinion article: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? “
The article stated that an estimated 1.8 billion ‘girls, women and gender non-binary persons menstruate’.
After being called a host of not-very-nice things, Rowling tweeted: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.
I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.
She Rted one commentator who wrote: “@jk_rowling has pinpointed why so many gay peeps are concerned about the new version of trans activism. We used to be comrade-in-arms with our trans mates until some extremists insisted biological sex was an illusion. Our legal protections and our identities are based on it.”
She was condemned by the Human Rights Campaign who said: "The vast consensus of medical and other scientific experts validate trans people and urge affirmation of us. Your own country’s medical organizations have said as much. You don’t love trans people, and you certainly don’t care about us."
Incidentally, some transgender activists insist that both men and women can menstruate. This isn’t Rowling’s first tango with the trans community. She was slammed for defending Maya Forstater who fired from a think thank for saying ‘sex is real’.
Rowling had tweeted: “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. “But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”
