Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s July 1–3 India Visit Likely Limited To New Delhi Amid Logistical Constraints |

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to make her first official visit to India next month from July 1-3.

Sources said on Tuesday morning that due to "logistical issues" her visit is likely to be held in New Delhi.

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Apart from Delhi, Guwahati was also considered as a possible venue for the visit and was offered to the Japanese side, as per the sources.

"Given PM Takaichi's domestic commitments, the window between her proposed arrival in India and her departure is quite tight. In view of this and the additional logistical issues connected to a visit outside the capital, the visit is likely to be held in Delhi," the sources said.

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This would also accommodate certain programming elements which both sides are keen on to give a boost to bilateral ties, they said

Last week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said there is a possibility of the Japanese Prime Minister visiting Guwahati on July 1 for summit-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the Assam CM on Tuesday said, "There is a possibility of Hon'ble Prime Minister of Japan, H.E Sanae Takaichi visiting Guwahati from 1st July to hold Summit Level talks with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji in Guwahati."

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Japanese local media had recently reported that Takaichi is set to visit Assam in early July. She will be accompanied by leaders from over 50 Japanese companies and organisations, as per a June 18 report in Nikkei.

Meanwhile, a report in NHK said that during the meeting with PM Modi the two leaders are expected to discuss concrete measures for cooperation in a range of fields, including security and economy, based on the Japan-India joint vision for the next decade announced during PM Modi's visit to Japan last year.

During his meeting with Takaichi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France earlier this month, PM Modi emphasised that India and Japan will continue to deepen ties across diverse sectors, with trade and investment remaining priority areas.

Takaichi, a protege of the late former PM Shinzo Abe, is the first woman Prime Minister of Japan. Incidentally, Abe was due to visit Guwahati for summit talks with PM Modi in December 2019, but his visit had been postponed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)