Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Warns Against Corruption In Transfers, Stresses Integrity And Revenue Growth

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah | File Photo

Guwahati: Sending out a strong message against corruption and inefficiency, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Monday said the Forest Department must be guided by integrity, transparency and performance, and warned that corruption in the name of transfers and postings would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Review Meeting at Administrative Staff College

Chairing a review meeting of all Territorial Forest Divisions at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, the minister laid out a new roadmap for the department, stressing the need for greater accountability, improved revenue generation and a result-oriented work culture.

Mallabaruah said the Forest Department has earned recognition for its efforts in protecting forest land and implementing the government's forest encroachment eviction drive. He credited officers and frontline staff for these achievements and urged them to continue safeguarding Assam's natural resources with dedication and professionalism.

Strict Action Against Influence Peddling

In one of the strongest messages delivered during the meeting, the minister cautioned officers, employees and intermediaries against seeking or accepting money by using the names of political leaders or senior officials to influence transfers and postings.

He made it clear that the government would take strict action against anyone found indulging in such practices.

Potential for Increased Revenue

The day-long review meeting also focused extensively on ways to improve the department's revenue generation. Discussions centred on identifying systemic bottlenecks, plugging leakages and enhancing coordination among various departments.

Emphasising the need for a more result-oriented approach, Mallabaruah said the department must work towards unlocking the full potential of Assam's forest resources while maintaining its commitment to conservation and environmental protection.

Inter-Departmental Coordination

He observed that with efficient management, greater transparency and stronger enforcement mechanisms, the Forest Department has the capacity to substantially increase its present revenue generation.

According to the minister, additional revenue generated by the department could contribute significantly to the state's development priorities, including the establishment of several new medical colleges.

Officials from the Departments of Taxation and Transport also participated in the meeting as part of efforts to formulate a coordinated strategy for improving government revenue through greater inter-departmental collaboration.

Concluding the meeting, Mallabaruah urged officers and employees to work honestly irrespective of their place of posting, accept transfers as part of service discipline and report corruption without hesitation.

He called upon the department's personnel to uphold the reputation of the Forest Department through integrity, efficiency and a strong commitment to public service.

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