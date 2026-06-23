Mumbai Press Club Election Row: City Civil Court Reserves Order On Gurbir Singh's Plea To Contest Polls

The City Civil Court has reserved its order on former Mumbai Press Club president Gurbir Singh's plea to contest the club elections | File Photo

Mumbai, June 22: The City Civil Court has reserved its order till July 1 on the notice of motion filed by former Mumbai Press Club president Gurbir Singh, seeking permission to contest the club election pending his suit challenging his expulsion from the club.

Singh challenged the decision of the club and its managing committee expelling him from the club on April 27 before the City Civil Court. Pending the suit, Singh had moved a notice of motion seeking an interim order to allow him to contest the election in the club.

Expulsion Challenged In Court

The committee alleged that Singh had organised a dinner meeting on the club terrace on January 19 with certain persons accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, thereby damaging the club's reputation.

The notice of motion was argued on Saturday, wherein Singh’s lawyer, Aditya Bapat, contended that the office-bearers of the club acted with mala fide intention. Singh said that on previous occasions as well, the club had hosted events where some of the accused were present.

It was further argued that the allegations levelled against him were not bona fide but were made only with the intent to prevent him from contesting the upcoming elections.

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Club Opposes Interim Relief

The plea was opposed by the lawyers representing the office-bearers and the club. It was argued that all the rules and procedures were followed and a notice was also served to Singh before the decision on his expulsion. They contended that the breach of bail conditions by the accused booked in such a crime is a serious matter.

The court, after hearing both sides, reserved its order on the notice of motion till July 1.

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