Bombay HC Asks City Civil Court To Expedite Hearing In Gurbir Singh Expulsion Dispute Ahead Of Mumbai Press Club Polls

The Bombay High Court has asked the City Civil Court to quickly decide the dispute over Gurbir Singh’s expulsion from the Mumbai Press Club | File Photo

Mumbai, June 17: The Bombay High Court has directed the Mumbai City Civil Court to decide the notice of motion in the dispute over the expulsion of former Mumbai Press Club president Gurbir Singh by June 20, while setting aside the ad-interim relief granted by the trial court.

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the Mumbai Press Club against the City Civil Court's ad-interim order in Singh's favour.

The High Court noted that the appeal had been filed against an ad-interim order and observed that it would be appropriate for the trial court to decide the notice of motion finally so that the High Court could have the benefit of a reasoned order.

Senior advocate Girish Godbole, appearing for the Press Club, submitted that the appeal had been admitted in May, during the court vacation, and a stay had already been granted. He informed the court that replies before the trial court would be filed by June 19, with advance copies served on the respondents.

Recording the consensus between the parties, Justice Deshmukh requested the trial court to hear the notice of motion on June 20. The court directed all parties to complete their pleadings by June 18 and said that the hearing would proceed on the scheduled date "irrespective of whether any party has filed reply or not".

Court Stresses Expeditious Hearing Ahead of Club Elections

The High Court further noted that the matter required expeditious consideration as the Mumbai Press Club elections are scheduled for July 8. It clarified that the trial court should decide the proceedings independently, without being influenced by its earlier order or the High Court's interim stay.

Expulsion Linked to Bhima Koregaon Case Meeting

The dispute arose after the Press Club's Managing Committee expelled Singh on April 27 following an internal inquiry. The committee alleged that Singh had organised a dinner meeting on the club terrace on January 19 with certain persons accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, thereby damaging the club's reputation.

A show-cause notice had been issued to Singh on February 22.

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Singh challenged the expulsion before the Mumbai City Civil Court, which on May 7 stayed the decision and allowed him to contest the upcoming elections.

He argued that the club itself had earlier hosted some of the accused persons and maintained that he was unaware of the bail conditions imposed on the accused persons. Singh also alleged that the expulsion was intended to prevent him from contesting the club elections.

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