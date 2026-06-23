Assam HSLC 10th Compartment Result 2026 Out Now; Direct Link Here

Assam HSLC 10th Compartment Result 2026: The Assam HSLC results 2026 for the Class 10 supplemental exam have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (BSEA). The SEBA Assam HSLC scorecard can be downloaded by students who took the SEBA HSLC compartment exams via the official website, sebaonline.org.

The roll number is part of the login information for the ASSEB 10th supplemental marksheet 2026.

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Exam details

The dates of the 2026 Assam Class 10 compartment exams were February 10–27. Students who failed one or more subjects and were unable to pass all of them took the SEBA Assam HSLC Compartment Results 2026 exam.

Students will receive their HSLC certificate and be eligible for higher secondary admissions if they pass the Assam 10th compartment exams in 2026.

Steps to check the result

By following the instructions below, students will be able to download the SEBA HSLC results 2026.

Step 1: Visit sebaonline.org, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the result section of the homepage.

Step 3: Next, select the "Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026" link.

Step 4: It will open a new window.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and additional information.

Step 6: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 7: The screen will display the Assam SEBA 10th supplementary results for 2026.

Step 8: Download the Assam HSLC compartment scorecard 2026 and review your grades.

Details mentioned on the result

Candidates can review several important details on their Assam Board HSLC Result 2026 scorecard, including their name, roll number, subject-wise theory and practical marks, total marks obtained, grade secured, and qualifying status, which indicates whether they have passed the examination.

Passing criteria

In order to pass, students must receive at least 30% of the possible points in each subject. In order to pass the Assam HSLC compartment exam in 2026, candidates must receive 30 points in a 100-point subject and 27 points in a 90-point theory paper.

65.62% of the more than 4.29 lakh students who took the Assam HSLC board exams in 2026 passed them. On April 11, the results were announced.