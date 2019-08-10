Jailed Oz Cardinal compares his plight to that of Jesus Christ

Canberra: Australian Cardinal George Pell, who was recently sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing two children more than 20 years ago, has compared his suffering to that of Jesus Christ. Pell, in a missive believed to be signed by him and posted on social media on Saturday by a support group, claimed that faith was the source of his strength and suffering gave him purpose and direction, reports Efe news.

"The knowledge that my small suffering can be used for good purposes through being joined to Jesus' suffering gives me purpose and direction," said the former third-ranking Vatican official in a two-page letter dated August 1 from his prison in Melbourne.