It's a Good long night on calendars for Antarctica as Sun sets for four months

While the world experiences about three-four major seasons, Antarctica has just two to swap - summers and winters. According to NASA, in the winter, Antarctica is on the side of Earth tilted away from the sun, causing the continent to be dark.

After months of preparation, a crew of 12 scientists, explorers, and staff at Europe's Concordia research station in Antarctica are braced for long winter nights as Antarctica goes dark for four months, reported India Today.

European Space Agency (ESA) said that medical doctor Hannes Hagson and his crew are ready, "finally embarking on their ‘real’ mission in Antarctica: living and working in isolation for six months in the name of spaceflight research."

ALSO READ UK Sikh woman Preet Chandi nails her solo trip to South Pole; see pics

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 12:46 PM IST