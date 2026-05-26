Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Defends Higher Defence Spending, Calls It 'The Price Of Freedom' | Video

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni | X (@Giorgia Meloni)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly defended increased defence spending, arguing that national security is essential to preserving a country's freedom, sovereignty and ability to protect its interests.

Speaking on the issue of military expenditure, Meloni acknowledged that boosting defence budgets remains an unpopular subject in Italy. However, she said political leaders have a responsibility to be honest with citizens about the realities of national security.

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“On the issue of defence spending, I have always said and will repeat again, I haven't changed my mind on this at all,” Meloni said. “Even though I know how unpopular the issue is in Italy, I also think a serious leader must tell the truth.”

The Prime Minister stressed that nations unable to defend themselves risk becoming dependent on others for their security. She said that such dependence comes at the cost of autonomy, sovereignty and the ability to safeguard national interests.

“The truth is, if you do not know how to defend yourself, if you ask someone else to guarantee your security, you will pay for it in terms of autonomy, sovereignty and the ability to defend your national interests,” she stated.

Meloni framed defence expenditure not merely as a military necessity but as an investment in national independence. Emphasising the importance of self-reliance in an increasingly uncertain global environment, she argued that maintaining strong defence capabilities is crucial for ensuring a country's freedom of action.

“Defence spending is the price of freedom, and I want Italy to be a free nation,” Meloni said.

Her remarks come amid ongoing debates across Europe over military budgets, security commitments and the need for greater defence preparedness in response to evolving geopolitical challenges. Several European governments have faced pressure to increase defence spending and strengthen their armed forces as regional and global security concerns continue to grow.