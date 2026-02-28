 Israel–US Strike On Iran: President Donald Trump Urges Iranians To Seize 'Historic Opportunity' Amid Bombardment | Video
US President Donald Trump, in an eight-minute video, confirmed US strikes in Iran, warning Iranian forces to lay down arms or face death. He urged the Iranian public to stay indoors and described the campaign as a rare chance to seize control of their government, framing it as an opportunity for regime change and a prosperous future with US backing.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | X @WhiteHouse

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signalled that the objective of the ongoing American strikes in Iran is to bring down the ruling regime, calling on the Iranian people to seize what he described as a historic opportunity to take control of their government.

In an eight-minute video statement confirming the US military action, Trump directly addressed members of Iran’s security establishment, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the armed forces and the police.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

“To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces and all of the police. I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative, face certain death,” he said.

Reiterating the warning, Trump added, “Lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.”

The US President also issued a message to the Iranian public, urging them to remain indoors during the strikes while framing the military campaign as an opening for political change.

“To the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere,” he said.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations,” Trump continued, suggesting that the current situation presents a rare opportunity for regime change.

Appealing to long-standing grievances among sections of the Iranian population, he said, “For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it… So let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force.”

He concluded his remarks with a call for decisive action and said, “Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

