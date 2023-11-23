Israeli Woman Shani Gabay Missing Since October 7 Hamas Attack Found Dead Near Kibbutz Beri

Israeli Woman Shani Gabay Missing Since October 7 Attack Found Dead Near Kibbutz Beri | Twitter

Tel Aviv, November 23: Shani Gabay, a 25-year-old Israeli law student who was missing since the Hamas launched its massive assault on October 7 and presumed to have been abducted by the militant group, has been found dead. Gabay was from the northern city of Yokne’am and her body was recovered by the authorities on Wednesday near Kibbutz Beri.

🕯 The final moments of the late Shani Gabay whose body was found today after 47 days in which she was declared missing - may her memory be blessed💔 pic.twitter.com/aXMX543Zbr — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 22, 2023

She had been at the Supernova music festival

Speaking to reporters, Yokne’am Mayor Simon Alfasi said she had been at the Supernova music festival when the Hamas had launched its attack. According to the Mayor, Gabay had called her mother shortly after the assault and informed her that she was in hiding at a shelter and that she shot her leg.

Heartbreaking: After 47 days the mortal remains of Shani Gabay, who was announced missing since the #Hamas Massacre on October 7th, in southern #Israel, has been identified. She was murdered brutally by Hamas terrorists. Her family has been updated. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1zKA2Ju9fG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 22, 2023

'We were expecting her to return'

Speaking to IANS, her brother Aviel said: “We were expecting her to return. Unfortunately, this has happened. We thank the people of Israel who were praying for her comeback including all our near and dear ones. We expect all the hostages to be back home without any issues.”

This is Shani Gabay, injured on Oct 7th and thought be a hostage until today.



In the hours after this photo was taken, she was murdered by Hamas terrorists and mutilated so much that it took 45 days to identify her.



One of 1,200 reasons the IDF will hunt down



Every

Last

One pic.twitter.com/pdWYZ6HzB2 — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) November 22, 2023

Her funeral will take place at Yokne’am

Her funeral will take place at Yokne’am at 3 p.m. on Thursday. The development comes amid a hotly anticipated hostage deal between Hamas and Israel -- which includes a four-day pause to fighting -- has now been postponed to Friday following a setback.

The war continues in the Gaza Strip

The Hamas had announced that the pause would begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. But, the plan has been delayed after a security adviser to the Israeli government said there would be no Israeli hostages released by Hamas before Friday. As of Thursday morning, the war continues in the Gaza Strip.