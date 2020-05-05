Israeli researchers made 'significant breakthrough' in developing COVID-19 antibody, reveals Defence Minister Naftali Bennett

The statement said that the antibody's development had been completed and that the institute was in the process of patenting the find "and in the next stage, researchers will approach international companies to produce the antibody on a commercial scale".

"I am proud of the institute staff for this terrific breakthrough," Bennett said, adding that "their creativity and the Jewish mind brought about this amazing achievement".

In March, Israeli daily Ha'aretz, quoting medical sources, had reported that scientists at the institute had made a significant breakthrough in understanding the biological mechanism and qualities of the virus, including better diagnostic capability, production of antibodies for those who already have the virus and development of a vaccine.

It was not immediately clear if the breakthrough presented to Bennett was in addition to progress that was reported in late March, and no further details were provided.